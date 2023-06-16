Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.