Kalos Management Inc. Sells 3,353 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

