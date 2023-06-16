Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

