Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

