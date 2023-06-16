Kalos Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

