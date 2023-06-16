Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOO. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 750.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.