Kalos Management Inc. Buys Shares of 476 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

