Kalos Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
