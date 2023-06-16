Kalos Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.