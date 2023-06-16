Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,850 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $283.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

