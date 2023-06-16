Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

