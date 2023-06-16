Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $274,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROL stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

