DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 5,177 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

