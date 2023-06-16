DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TIM by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Performance

TIMB stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

TIMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TIM in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.