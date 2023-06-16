CVA Family Office LLC Buys 48 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $406.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.92 and its 200 day moving average is $404.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

