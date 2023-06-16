Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.20 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,401,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,386,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

