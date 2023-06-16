Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in Equifax by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,139 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,128,000 after buying an additional 161,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax
Equifax Stock Performance
NYSE:EFX opened at $232.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.69.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Read More
