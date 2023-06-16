Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 24,436 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.63 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

