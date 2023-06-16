Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $219,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
