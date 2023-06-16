15,000 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

