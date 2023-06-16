Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

