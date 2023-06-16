Arc Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,018,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,008,462.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 573,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

