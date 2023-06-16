Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $233,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.78 and its 200 day moving average is $203.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.