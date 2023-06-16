Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,117 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

