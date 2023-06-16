Arc Family Trust Sells 30,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,953,357 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,661.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

