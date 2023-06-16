West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,525,900 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 21,721,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

West China Cement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Friday. West China Cement has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

West China Cement Company Profile

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

