West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,525,900 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 21,721,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
West China Cement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Friday. West China Cement has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
West China Cement Company Profile
