Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Declines By 33.3%

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Woolworths stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec upgraded Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

