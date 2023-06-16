Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Worldline Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $19.18 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Get Worldline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.