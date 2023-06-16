Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

ZNOG opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

About Zion Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.