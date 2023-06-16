Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Grows By 42.9%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.4707 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.