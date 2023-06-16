Analyzing Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Competitors

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 83 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -198.21% -35.05% -11.42%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.39 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $2.17 billion $209.83 million -1.01

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.39, meaning that their average share price is 539% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 276 1142 1766 67 2.50

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 211.25%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies competitors beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

