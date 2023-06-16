Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) versus Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Critical Contrast

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) and Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Loblaw Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 1.81% 7.41% 2.96% Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 1 4 3 0 2.25 Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grocery Outlet and Loblaw Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Loblaw Companies has a consensus target price of $137.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.77%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Loblaw Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.58 billion 0.81 $65.05 million $0.67 43.82 Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -399.66

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Loblaw Companies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

