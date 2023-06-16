Analyzing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -62.96% -52.30% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for REE Automotive and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 800.17%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Geely Automobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 13,187.62 -$107.42 million ($0.39) -1.03 Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.59 $781.69 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Geely Automobile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

