Critical Comparison: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) versus InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCMKTS:INND)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stran & Company, Inc. and InnerScope Hearing Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 InnerScope Hearing Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 228.47%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than InnerScope Hearing Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.43 -$780,000.00 ($0.04) -34.25 InnerScope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and InnerScope Hearing Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and InnerScope Hearing Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% InnerScope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats InnerScope Hearing Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solutions, buying group and best practices programs, patient management systems, direct-to-customer, IOS and android app development, aural rehab programs, advertising and marketing, audiology and hearing device clinics, and research and development. The company was founded by Mark Moore and Matthew Moore on June 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Roseville, CA.

