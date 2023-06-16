Critical Review: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -114.79% 10.66% 5.52% Marchex -21.75% -18.25% -14.37%

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $14.53 billion 2.20 -$16.72 billion ($28.18) -1.92 Marchex $52.17 million 1.75 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -8.12

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marchex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fidelity National Information Services and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 9 11 1 2.55 Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus price target of $89.30, suggesting a potential upside of 65.23%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Marchex.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Marchex on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services. The Merchant segment is involved in enabling merchants to accept, authorize, and settle electronic payment transactions. The Capital Markets segment provides global financial services with buy- and sell-side solutions. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate overhead expense, leveraged functions, and miscellaneous expenses. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

