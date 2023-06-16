OLD Republic International Corp Has $95.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.0% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

