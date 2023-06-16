Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $141.88 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382,728 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $141,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

