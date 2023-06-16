Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,535 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $151,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

