Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 20,591 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $168,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $376.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $378.50. The company has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

