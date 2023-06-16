Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after buying an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $519.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.54 and a 200 day moving average of $445.78. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

