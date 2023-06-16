Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $179.72 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,591 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 7.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $179,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

