Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $59,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

DSX stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.65%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Diana Shipping Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.