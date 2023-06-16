Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %

BAH opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $5,474,488. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

