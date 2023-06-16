Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,036 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $359.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

