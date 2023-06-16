Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $217,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AAON by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AAON by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $93.85 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

