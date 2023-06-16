Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $451.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.60 and a 200-day moving average of $497.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

