Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $270,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $14,605,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 143,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $116.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

