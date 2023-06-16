Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Advantest Stock Performance

Advantest stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Advantest has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $140.83.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

