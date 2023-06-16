Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Applied UV Trading Down 0.3 %

Applied UV stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.2188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.