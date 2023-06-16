Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 38,526 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,109,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,080,003.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $359,212.50.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

