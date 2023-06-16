K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,922.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
KPLUF opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
