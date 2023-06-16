K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,922.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

KPLUF opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.